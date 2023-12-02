Peru Wins Zayed Sustainability Prize In Dubai

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





DUBAI (UAE), Dec 3 (NNN-ANDINA) - Students from Peruvian Colegio de Alto Rendimiento (High-Performance School) in La Libertad region made history in a packed United Arab Emirates (UAE) auditorium by winning the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize , 2023 edition, thanks to a proposal that helps protect natural resources.

United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan , presented this award to the Peruvian student, who attended the ceremony wearing the characteristic“chalan” suit -made up of a poncho, a red scarf, and a straw hat.

Last September, it was announced that COAR La Libertad was among those schools that had qualified for the final phase, along with candidates from Chile and Argentina. It should be noted that more than 5,000 contestants from 163 countries had applied.

The ceremony took place Friday, during the COP28 even , at Expo City Dubai. It was also attended by COP28 President, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

The 2023 edition of the“Zayed Sustainability Prize” has 11 categories. Representing the Americas, the Peruvian COAR emerged as the winner in the Global High Schools categor . It was awarded US$150,000.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the winners, praised their efforts in promoting sustainability, and encouraged them to continue their important contributions in this field, WAM news agency reported.

The UAE authority also emphasized the important role of the award in promoting sustainable development, service to humanity, as well as in empowering innovators, entrepreneurs, and young people to actively contribute to making a positive difference for our planet.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize aims to preserve Sheikh Zayed's legacy by honoring, as well as supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, non-profit organizations and high schools that offer sustainable solutions which address challenges in health, food, energy, water, and weather.

For more than 15 years, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of 384 million people around the world through the innovative solutions presented by its 106 winners. - NNN-ANDINA