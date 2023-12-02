Invaders Plan To Appoint About 20 'Judges' In Occupied Territories - National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine, the invaders have begun preparations for the formation of Russia's "judicial branches of government."

That's according to Ukraine's National Resistance Center , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the enemy's approved documents, the occupiers are trying to appoint about 20 'judges' of various qualifications, particularly those from Russia, to Russia's fake 'bodies' of Russian judicial government in the southern and eastern temporarily occupied territories, as well as the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the report said.

According to the National Resistance Center, the Russian invaders aim to improve the work of "judges," which would provide the occupation regime with another tool of influence on the local population - through the deprivation of liberty and other rights of Ukrainian citizens.

Earlier reports said that the Russians had brought more than 100,000 migrants from Central Asia to the occupied part of Ukraine.