Medcare And Al Sawan Partner To Bring World-Class Orthopaedic And Spine Specialty To Kuwait

op consultants from Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital will provide direct consultation services at the Piestany clinic in Kuwait. The partnership will also see Medcare's telemedicine clinic operational in Kuwait, enabling Kuwaiti patients to access the services of Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Dubai.

Kuwait City: At the prestigious Kuwait Medica Conference, Medcare, part of the Aster DM Healthcare Group, one of the largest private healthcare service providers in the region, announced its strategic partnership with Al Sawan, Kuwait's leading and diverse business groups specializing in comprehensive travel, tourism, logistics, and physiotherapy services via Pestany Clinic, to lead the way in bringing best-in-class orthopaedic and spine specialty care to the people of Kuwait.

In line with the UAE's ambitious healthcare visions to transform the region into a leading hub for medical tourism, the partnership between these two entities reflects a commitment to excellence and patient-centred care, marking a significant milestone in Kuwait's healthcare journey.

Medcare Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital, based in the UAE, is a prominent private healthcare provider distinguished for its comprehensive orthopaedic and neurosurgery services. Supported by an exceptional physiotherapy department, the hospital facilitates holistic patient recovery through advanced technology and cutting-edge medical excellence. Recognized as a centre of excellence, the hospital has become the go-to destination across the MENA region, offering comprehensive care that covers prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for various bone, joint, and spine conditions, catering to individuals in need of top-tier orthopaedic and spine care.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer – Aster DM Healthcare, 'As a result of this partnership, we will be able to combine Medcare's medical and service excellence with Al Sawan's substantial reach. Our goal at Medcare is to help international patients and develop Medical Value Tourism (MvT), which aligns with the UAE's vision for becoming one of the top destinations for medical tourism. It also demonstrates our commitment to enhancing medical excellence and making quality healthcare more accessible across borders'.

In response to the association, Habib AlMunawer, General Manager – Al Sawan, 'Our alliance with Medcare emphasizes our commitment to advancing orthopaedic and spine services in Kuwait. By combining our strengths, we aim to elevate healthcare services in Kuwait, particularly in these critical areas. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to fostering a healthier future for the people we serve, emphasizing the transformative impact we aim to make in Kuwait's healthcare landscape.'

The renowned orthopaedic consultants Dr. Amar Al-Omar and Prof. Dr. Massimo Piracci of Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital will now provide their knowledge to the Pestany clinic in Kuwait. This ensures that residents of Kuwait will have direct consultation access to world-class healthcare services.

As part of the collaboration, a telemedicine clinic will be established, giving Kuwaiti patients a unique opportunity to experience the cutting-edge amenities and services from Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital. Additionally, it helps advanced orthopaedic and spine cases to be transferred to Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Dubai with convenience. This ensures that patients in Kuwait receive specialized care, leveraging UAE's experience and state-of-the-art technology.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise“We'll Treat You Well”, Medcare's team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalized medical care to every patient.