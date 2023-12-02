Disi Water Pumping Will Be Halted Next Week For Preventive Maintenance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation/the Water Authority has announced that it will cease pumping Disi water next week to do scheduled preventative maintenance work on a number of Disi water system facilities.This month's pumping stop will run from Sunday, the 10th, in the morning to Thursday, the 14th, in the evening, according to a statement made Saturday by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, "Miyahuna," the Jordan Water Company, and the Disi Water Company (Diwaco), the Disi water line operator.The Disi Water Project's water pumping will be stopped in order to carry out the yearly planned periodic maintenance work necessary to maintain water supply for all areas and citizens, according to the statement.The planned suspension of water pumping from the Disi project, the ministry noted, will have a partial impact on some localities in Amman and Zarqa.The ministry and "Miyahuna" urged the public to be ready for anything this week, to take the appropriate safety precautions, and to stockpile enough water to last them through the suspension.The Disi Water Project, according to the Ministry, was built on the BOT system, which means that the operating company is responsible for running the project, maintaining its facilities, and performing the necessary periodic maintenance to ensure its continued effectiveness and efficiency throughout the year.