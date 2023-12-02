-->


Fourth Round Of Political Consultations Takes Place Between Azerbaijani, Bulgarian Fms (PHOTO)


12/2/2023 10:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The fourth round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria took place in Sofia, Trend reports.

The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, and the delegation of the Republic of Bulgaria was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tihomir Stoychev.

Will be updated

