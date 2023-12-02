Azerbaijani FM: We Hope For Further Strengthening Of Co-Operation With The UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Azerbaijan hopes for further strengthening of cooperation with
the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," This is stated in the publication
of Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry in the social network "X" on the
occasion of the UAE Independence Day, Azernews reports.
"We congratulate the UAE, its people and government on the bank
holidays! We hope for further strengthening of our cooperation in
the coming years," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107525160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.