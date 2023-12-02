Czech Foreign Minister: Azerbaijani Oil Is Important Part Of Czech Consumption

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has met with Foreign
Minister Jan Lipavsky as part of her official visit to the Czech
Republic, Azernews reports, citing Department of
Press and Public Relations of the Parliament.
Jan Lipavski said that the relations between the two countries
are at a high level and noted that there are no open issues between
the two countries. He expressed his opinion on strengthening
co-operation in the economic and trade spheres and drew attention
to the important role of Azerbaijan in energy supply of his
country. It was emphasised that Azerbaijani oil is an important
part of Czech consumption. The Foreign Minister expressed his
intention to further expand cooperation in this field.
Jan Lipavski drew attention to the Czech Republic's interest in
further development of cooperation within international
organisations.
At the meeting the Chairman of the Milli Majlis emphasised the
importance of continuation of visits and high-level meetings
between the two countries.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova drew attention to the favourable
investment environment in Azerbaijan, large-scale reconstruction
works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation,
modern transport infrastructure and Azerbaijan's important role as
a transit country, work done in the field of renewable energy
sources, and there are wide opportunities for further development
of bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.
He noted that there are wide opportunities for further development
of this co-operation, including in the field of renewable
energy.
At the meeting, the Speaker of Milli Majlis criticised the
existing double standards in the system of international relations
and said that although the decisions taken against some states are
immediately implemented, sometimes we witness that the
international law is ignored. Speakerrecalled that Azerbaijan had
suffered from the occupation of Armenia for almost 30 years. As a
result of that occupation, one million Azerbaijanis had been forced
to leave their homeland.
Armenia had destroyed and looted all our cities and regions
under occupation. Although almost all international organisations,
especially the UN Security Council, adopted various decisions and
resolutions on the elimination of the occupation, these documents
remained on paper for almost 30 years.
Three years ago Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation,
ensuring the implementation of these decisions at the cost of its
own forces.
Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan is currently carrying out
large-scale reconstruction and construction works in the
territories liberated from occupation and emphasised that
Azerbaijan is pursuing a peaceful policy. Azerbaijan wants to
ensure permanent peace in the region. Therefore, despite the fact
that it is an occupied country, it is Azerbaijan that has submitted
its proposals to Armenia on the normalisation of relations and
signing a peace treaty.
Sahiba Gafarova noted that completely inadequate and
unacceptable statements, distorting the realities in the region,
cast a shadow and undermine the efforts of signing the peace
agreement. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament stressed the
need for fairness in mediation in the process of signing the peace
agreement and normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
The Czech Foreign Minister said that they are interested in
ensuring stability in the region and support the peace process. He
noted that the Czech Republic positively assesses Azerbaijan's
efforts in this direction.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of
mutual interest.
