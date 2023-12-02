Czech Foreign Minister: Azerbaijani Oil Is Important Part Of Czech Consumption

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has met with Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky as part of her official visit to the Czech Republic, Azernews reports, citing Department of Press and Public Relations of the Parliament.

Jan Lipavski said that the relations between the two countries are at a high level and noted that there are no open issues between the two countries. He expressed his opinion on strengthening co-operation in the economic and trade spheres and drew attention to the important role of Azerbaijan in energy supply of his country. It was emphasised that Azerbaijani oil is an important part of Czech consumption. The Foreign Minister expressed his intention to further expand cooperation in this field.

Jan Lipavski drew attention to the Czech Republic's interest in further development of cooperation within international organisations.

At the meeting the Chairman of the Milli Majlis emphasised the importance of continuation of visits and high-level meetings between the two countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova drew attention to the favourable investment environment in Azerbaijan, large-scale reconstruction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, modern transport infrastructure and Azerbaijan's important role as a transit country, work done in the field of renewable energy sources, and there are wide opportunities for further development of bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that there are wide opportunities for further development of this co-operation, including in the field of renewable energy.

At the meeting, the Speaker of Milli Majlis criticised the existing double standards in the system of international relations and said that although the decisions taken against some states are immediately implemented, sometimes we witness that the international law is ignored. Speakerrecalled that Azerbaijan had suffered from the occupation of Armenia for almost 30 years. As a result of that occupation, one million Azerbaijanis had been forced to leave their homeland.

Armenia had destroyed and looted all our cities and regions under occupation. Although almost all international organisations, especially the UN Security Council, adopted various decisions and resolutions on the elimination of the occupation, these documents remained on paper for almost 30 years.

Three years ago Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation, ensuring the implementation of these decisions at the cost of its own forces.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan is currently carrying out large-scale reconstruction and construction works in the territories liberated from occupation and emphasised that Azerbaijan is pursuing a peaceful policy. Azerbaijan wants to ensure permanent peace in the region. Therefore, despite the fact that it is an occupied country, it is Azerbaijan that has submitted its proposals to Armenia on the normalisation of relations and signing a peace treaty.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that completely inadequate and unacceptable statements, distorting the realities in the region, cast a shadow and undermine the efforts of signing the peace agreement. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament stressed the need for fairness in mediation in the process of signing the peace agreement and normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Czech Foreign Minister said that they are interested in ensuring stability in the region and support the peace process. He noted that the Czech Republic positively assesses Azerbaijan's efforts in this direction.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.