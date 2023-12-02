(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Today there is an anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish climate in
France. This is due to the internal political situation and the
activities of the Armenian lobby. I reject the policy of the
current French government," Azernews reports.
Jean-Michel Brun, author of the book "Shusha - the Pearl of
Caucasus", said during his speech in the format of videoconference
at the Turan international conference on the future peace of the
Centre for International Relations and Diplomatic Studies of Turks
that, "Today there is an anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish climate
in France. This is due to the internal political situation and the
activities of the Armenian lobby. I reject the policy of the
current French government.
Author noted the main issue is that Armenia has already
recognised that Garabagh is the land of Azerbaijan: "Now Azerbaijan
is trying to establish good relations with all countries of the
world, including Armenia. Azerbaijan is also interested in good
relations with France. I hope that our relations will become better
in the future."
According to Michel Brun, the current government in Paris
clearly demonstrates Islamophobic tendencies: "It is directed not
only against Azerbaijan, but also against the entire Islamic world.
This policy should be changed and will be changed. This policy is
unacceptable. We will send this government out next election".
MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107525055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.