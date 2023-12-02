Israeli Aggression Claims Lives Of 67 Journalists In Gaza Since October 7Th

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has announced the martyrdom of 67 journalists and media workers as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which commenced on October 7th. The casualties include Dr. Adham Hissouna, a media professor at Gaza universities, Abdullah Droush, a photojournalist at Al-Aqsa TV, and Muntasir al-Sawaf, an independent photographer associated with the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

According to the syndicate's statement released by the Freedom Committee, the total number of martyrs in the journalistic community in Gaza has reached 67 since the beginning of the aggression. The Chairman of the Freedom Committee, Mohamed al-Lahham, emphasized the ongoing challenges in monitoring and documenting due to the sustained and intense Israeli attacks.

Al-Lahham mentioned the difficulty in confirming information promptly, citing instances where doubts arose about the survival of journalist Alaa al-Hasanat while the committee couldn't verify it. The fate of journalists Nidal al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdulwahid remains uncertain since their contact was lost during coverage near the Beit Hanoun military crossing in northern Gaza from the first day of the aggression.

The statement concludes with Al-Lahham expressing concern about the unconfirmed status of journalists Nidal al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdulwahid since their communication was severed while covering events near the Beit Hanoun military crossing in northern Gaza since the first day of the aggression.