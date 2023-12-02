The PPAP Training Course Has Recently Been Introduced By Punyam Academy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy is all set to introduce the e-learning course on Production Part Approval Process - PPAP training – a 24X7 accessible self-paced course. Users can learn about all the important components of the production part approval process (PPAP), such as its 18 essential features, the levels of PPAP submission, and the prerequisites for PPAP submission, by enrolling in the online training course.



The training course was created by a team of specialists in the automotive, aerospace, and other manufacturing industries to assist individuals who wish to start or further their careers in the automotive or other manufacturing industries. They would benefit from the training course in terms of PPAP implementation and submission. PPAP is currently a widely used quality tool that is very effective in assuring the timely manufacture and supply of quality products that satisfy the needs of the customer. PPAP is a critical quality tool in the automobile industry for meeting the criteria of the IATF 16949: 2016 quality management system. PPAP is also useful in other manufacturing industries.



The Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) Training - online course takes into consideration the convenience of participants. It will be incredibly advantageous for those users or participants who choose to learn and be certified online from the comfort of their own homes or offices. Participants who complete this training course will be issued a PPAP Implementation training certificate. The PPAP training course is divided into two sessions in which participants learn about the overall Production Part Approval Process as well as the needs of all 18 PPAP elements. Participants also receive video tutorials recorded by experienced PPAP trainers, handouts in pdf format that are more than 30 pages in PDF format to gain detailed knowledge of industrial safety topics, and practical formats used in industries for various PPAP elements, such as design records, process flow, dimensional results, control plan, and so on.



The online course contributes to the enhancement of knowledge and comprehension regarding PPAP and its development process, as well as the goals and advantages of PPAP, how it differs from First Article Inspection (FAI), and the why, when, who, and how of PPAP, levels of PPAP, advantages of PPAP, elements and submission requirements of PPAP, and various formats commonly utilized by organizations as part of PPAP requirements. The course is especially intended for individuals who work in the automotive, aerospace, or any other manufacturing business, or who are in charge of submitting parts to their clients for production clearance on behalf of their company. Everyone working with the advanced product quality planning process (APQP) and putting the requirements of IATF 16949: 2016 into practice will benefit from this course. To know more about the PPAP training course, visit here:



