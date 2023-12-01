-->


Turkish Security Forces Destroy Terrorist Targets In Northern Iraq


12/1/2023 7:17:16 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Turkish security forces conducted an air operation in northern Iraq, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.

According to information, during the operation aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens and borders of Türkiye, as well as preventing attacks planned by terrorists, 16 objects belonging to a terrorist organization were destroyed. It is reported that among the liquidated targets are also responsible persons of the organization.

During the operation, a large number of terrorists were neutralized.

