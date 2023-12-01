The Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Wins Game Of The Year At The 2023 Trugaming Awards

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The event achieved the largest interaction on social media since its inception.

Riyadh- The open-world adventure game The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom won the“Game of the Year” award at the 2023 TrueGaming Awards, which is the seventeenth edition of the oldest event honoring video games in the Arab region. This is the second time that a game from the prestigious The Legend of Zelda series has won the award, after The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild also achieved it in 2017. This selection was voted on by the jury, which constituted 70% of the total votes, And the public vote from all parts of the greater Arab world participants, which made up 30% of voting.

The awards ceremony included 19 different awards in total, including a large number of local awards, where the game Al-Bassel won the award for the“Best Saudi game”, and Taka house won the award for“best Emerging Saudi game Company while“Brekha” won the award for the“Best Promising Saudi Game”. The ceremony witnessed the honoring of the head of PlayStation Saudi Arabia, Abdul Qader Kiliyamannil, with the Lifetime Achievement Award, after an honorable career that lasted more than 33 years in serving the local market with PlayStation. The upcoming PlayStation Access controller also received a“Community Service Award” for its rule in supporting people with special needs.

Regarding the nominations and awards for all games in 2023, they are as follows:

Best Gameplay Design:

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom



Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Resident Evil 4

Best Gaming Technology:



ROG Ally

Samsung S95C

RTX 4070 PlayStation VR2

Best Localization:







Resident Evil 4 Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Assassin's Creed Mirage Hi-Fi Rush

Best Storytelling:







Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Best Multiplayer Game:







Party Animals



Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Street Fighter 6 EA FC24

Best Single Player Game:



The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Lies of P

Resident Evil 4 Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Best Indie Game:



Sea of Stars

Cocoon

Dave the Diver Planet of Lana

Best Game Adaptation:



The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Resident Evil Death Island

Gran Turismo The Witcher Season 3

Best Content:



Starfield

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Resident Evil 4 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Visual Presentation:



Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Resident Evil 4

Best Arabic Voice Actor:



Eyad Nassar (Assassin's Creed Mirage – Basim) – Ubisoft

Nuha Samarah (Assassin's Creed Mirage – Roshan) – Ubisoft

Jihad Al-Atrash (Grendizer The Feast of The Wolves – Daisuke) – Manga Ziyad Alsherif (Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Peter Parker) – Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Music & Sound Design:



Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon



Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4

Most Anticipated Game:







Rise of the Ronin Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Silent Hill 2 Senua's Saga Hellblade II

Game of the Year:



The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Starfield Resident Evil 4

The annual TrueGaming Awards ceremony is the oldest and most important in the Middle East and the most consistent and continuous, as it has hosted every year the most prominent developers and industry-related figures from inside and outside the region for seventeen years. Every year, the event takes additional steps forward, as this year's edition introduced a new set of award categories, including the Best Saudi Game Award to push the Saudi developer forward and highlight it, the Best Emerging Saudi Games Company Award, and the“Best Arab Voice Actor” award, in which the organization seeks to support localization and dubbing efforts in the Arab region by representing it in official events.

About TrueGaming:

With its presence in the local market for more than 20 years, TrueGaming has cemented itself as the largest and most established company specialized in the field of video games. The company provides many services in the field of video games, from marketing to market strategies, events, and electronic sports.

In addition to its leading media role in the local market, it was able to reach nearly 400 million views last year across all platforms. Additionally, TrueGaming offers a one-stop-shop for brands that need help exploring the gaming market, with the help of an experienced and passionate local team, whose mission is to deliver the best experience in gaming and media content creation, management and consumption to partners and customers in the MENA region.