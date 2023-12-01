Beyond Medtech: Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan Sets New Stage For Global Innovation In Future AI Healthcare

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- The Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan, currently taking place at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 from November 30 to December 3, 2023, is poised to redefine the landscape of AI healthcare on a global scale. This year's edition boasts the remarkable participation of 650 companies, occupying 2,300 booths, and has garnered the attention of leading technology firms and hospitals across the Asia-Pacific region.

Taiwan's pivotal role in the AI-related supply chain is underscored by its impressive contribution, manufacturing AI chips, and over 90% of the world's AI servers. This proficiency positions Taiwan as a key player in driving substantial computing power, establishing it as an indispensable global collaborator in the realm of AI healthcare. The Expo is showcasing an extensive array of AI applications and solutions, encompassing AI infrastructure, cloud and high-performance computing servers, AI-enabled medical devices and diagnostics, and generative AI for workflow optimization. Participating medical centers from Taiwan, together with their IT/ICT sector partners and multinational giants such as Intel and Microsoft, aim to address healthcare challenges and foster interdisciplinary collaborations.

Anticipating the attendance of over 30,000 professionals from the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, and the Gulf, the organizer foresees substantial interest from industry associations in the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Czech Republic, as well as rapidly growing economies such as Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Strategic partnerships with Taiwan's healthcare industry are in the spotlight, with more than 500 scheduled B2B meetings designed to facilitate trade discussions and catalyze new business ventures.

Distinguishing itself as the only trade fair globally with a focus on hospitals, Healthcare+ Expo has experienced consistent annual growth of 15% in event scale over its seven-year history. It has evolved into one of the most sought-after gatherings in the Asia-Pacific region for healthcare professionals. Concurrently, the Expo is hosting major events, including the MEDTEX Summit Asia and the Cancer Treatment and Precision Medicine in APAC forum.

The Healthcare+ Expo 2024 is scheduled for December 5 to 8, 2024, and will continue to serve as a catalyst for transformative advancements and collaborative breakthroughs in the ever-evolving landscape of AI healthcare.

