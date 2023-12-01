KROHNE ACCELERATE THE INDUSTRIAL SUSTAINABILITY CONVERSATION AND COMMITMENT AT COP28

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

KROHNE, one of the leading global manufacturers of process instrumentation, announces its activity and involvement during the United Nation's global climate change summit COP28, now running until 12 December 2023 at Expo City Dubai. This platform has an increasingly important role in the global arena of energy and digital transformation and climate change discussions. The event is organised every year by the United Nationas Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) with this year's presidency held by H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, also Group CEO of ADNOC.

KROHNE has a long heritage in supporting automation and process control across multiple industries through precision engineered measurement equipment and technology and realizes its role in achieving net zero carbon emissions itself whilst also enabling its valued customers to do the same. One of the themes of COP28 and an area still requiring greater agreement regulation is the area of measurement, whether in emissions monitoring, logistics around newer energy format such as hydrogen or the carbon capture and credit pricing arena. KROHNE is well positioned with its advanced metrology research and development to enable standards formulation greater clarity moving forwards.

EcoVadis-certified KROHNE will be present throughout COP28, whether engaging as the German-Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) Sustainability Partner, participating as a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE Chapter Network member or in other associations. KROHNE has also been heavily involved throughout 2023 in the International Renewable Energy Association (IRENA) group of industry leaders formed at COP27, the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID).

Alongside industry peers such as Siemens Energy, TATA Steel, EDF, ABB, TAQA, Engie and many others, KROHNE technical experts have contributed to a working group and white paper on the importance of green hydrogen, to be released during COP28 on 6 December. The day before on 5 December KROHNE leadership will participate in a CEO roundtable dedicated to defining progress and next steps of the global AFID group.

KROHNE continues to drive the push towards accepted standards in measurement and offers the only certified flow computer for hydrogen applications currently on the market, which is seen as central to the measurement and therefore deployment of this new energy source. Also in development is a Hydrogen Purity Measurement solution based on precision ultraonsic flowmeters combined with pressure and temperature metering technologies, offering faster and cheaper purity measurement to our global customers. Based on evolving customer needs, our Marine division created the world-leading EcoMATE solution to ensure carbon emissions were tracked precisely, in line with the“Fit For 55” EU Regulation. KROHNE continues to invest in research and development to help support other high-emitting industries pre-empting impending carbon emission regulations.

Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said:“KROHNE Group has been in operation for over a century and is proudly built on key values we still cherish today, such as our pioneering capabilities within a family-style environment. Industry today is crucial to the climate change conversation, generating over a quarter of carbon emissions around the world. We are proud to offer some of the best solutions to sustainable problems with our innovative thought process and precision engineered product portfolio. KROHNE's renewed focus on increased connectivity, digitisation and a platform-agnostic approach coupled with our century-old reliability and safety is a combination most partners see great value in for continued efficient operations across all industry. I look forward to collaborating to build a better tomorrow through efficient measurement solutions driving towards net zero.”

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA:

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK's (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA's Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.