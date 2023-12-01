Azerbaijan Detects Massive Malware-Infected IP Addresses - Electronic Security Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's
Electronic Security Service has detected around 137,000
IP-addresses infected with malicious applications as a result of
research undertaken over the last three months, Trend reports.
Cyberattacks and other malicious acts were carried out using
these IP addresses, according to the Electronic Security
Service.
Previously, Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communication
and Information Security (SSSCIS) issued a bulletin outlining the
efforts of government entities to ensure information security.
According to the alert, 322 of the cyber dangers cited were
discovered through internal investigations, while 549 were
discovered through examinations of occurrences reported by
government organizations.
