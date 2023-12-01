Ukraine And Germany Discussed Attracting Investment In Distributed Generation Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Energy Ministers of Ukraine Yaroslav Demchenkov and Farid Safarov met with a German delegation headed by Ulrike Hopp-Nishanka, head of the working staff for Ukraine at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation of Germany.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukrain .

The parties discussed the creation of the necessary conditions for attracting investment and new technologies in the Ukrainian energy sector, as well as the importance of the role of the private sector in green transformation projects, as well as the reforms needed to accelerate the energy transition and integrate Ukrainian energy markets into European ones.

It is noted that the meeting focused on projects for the development of distributed generation using renewable energy sources, energ storage systems, microgrid development, energy efficiency, and decarbonization of the sector.

Demchenkov emphasized that territorial communities need support for the preparation and implementation of distributed generation projects.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of effective cooperation within the German-Ukrainian energy partnership.

As reported, the German Federal Ministry for the Economic Affairs and Climate Action will transfer another EUR 54.3 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukrain .

Photo: Ministry of Economy