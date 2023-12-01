Armenia Responsible For Departure Of Armenian Residents From Azerbaijan - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Responsibility for the departure of Armenian residents from Azerbaijani territory lies with Armenia and the separatist regime, which was under its control, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with the OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid, Trend reports.

He also said that no violence against the civilian population occurred during local anti-terrorist measures conducted by Azerbaijan in September of this year in Karabakh, and this was confirmed by representatives of international organizations.

Bayramov emphasized that double standards and a selective approach to the fundamental principles of international law, such as the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty is uncacceptable.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement (signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of Azerbaijan.

On November 30, Bayramov left for a working visit to Skopje. As part of the visit, he is scheduled to participate and speak at the 30th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well as to meet with officials of other countries participating in the event.

