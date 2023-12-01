Armenia Responsible For Departure Of Armenian Residents From Azerbaijan - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Responsibility
for the departure of Armenian residents from Azerbaijani territory
lies with Armenia and the separatist regime, which was under its
control, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov
said at a meeting with the OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid,
Trend reports.
He also said that no violence against the civilian population
occurred during local anti-terrorist measures conducted by
Azerbaijan in September of this year in Karabakh, and this was
confirmed by representatives of international organizations.
Bayramov emphasized that double standards and a selective
approach to the fundamental principles of international law, such
as the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty is
uncacceptable.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
(signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of
Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror
measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on
September 19-20, 2023.
As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored
sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The
armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the
Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of
Azerbaijan.
On November 30, Bayramov left for a working visit to Skopje. As
part of the visit, he is scheduled to participate and speak at the
30th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well
as to meet with officials of other countries participating in the
event.
