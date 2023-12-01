Met Predicts Improvement In Weather In J&K

While light to moderate rain lashed plains, higher and middle reaches received light snow in the past 24 hours.

“Significant improvement in weather is expected towards afternoon over most places of J&K and dry weather thereafter,” a meteorological department official said, as per news agency GNS regarding forecast for today.

From December 2-7, he said, weather is expected to be partly cloudy.

From December 8-10, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected.“Fall in Minimum temperature by 3-5°C is expected from 2nd December onwards.”

Reports said snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Kupwara's Karnah, Shopian and other upper reaches in the Valley.

Most parts of the Valley including Srinagar received rains, they said.

According to the meteorological department official here, Srinagar received 16 of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 to 1730 hours while Jammu had 5.8mm of rainfall during the time.

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.5°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 5.4°C above normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.2°C against 5.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 6.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.5°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 2.0°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal for the place by 2.4°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.6°C against 4.2°C on previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and the latest temperature was 1.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 10.7°C which was above normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K, he said.

