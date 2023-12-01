Prestige One Developments Revealed As UAE's Fastest Growing Independent Property Developer

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Prestige One Developments is now the fastest growing independent property developer in the UAE. It follows the groundbreaking of two major Dubai residential projects worth Dh500 million ($135mn+). The business has quickly built a reputation for innovative, luxury residential concepts, which are now under construction, including The Residence in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Vista in Dubai Sports City.

Prestige One Developments is headed by highly successful businessman and real estate magnate Ajmal Saifi, a veteran of the property sector in Dubai. Under his leadership, the company has demonstrated a rapid percentage increase in new assets under development in 2023, pinpointing the business as Dubai's current fastest growing developer.

Ajmal Saifi, Founder and CEO of Prestige One Developments, said: "The demand for Dubai real estate is soaring as people from around the globe see the potential and world-class vision of this incredible city. To meet the requirements of investors and end users alike, we have designed, contracted and commenced construction on more than half a billion dirhams of projects. This is just the start of our ambitions to introduce well designed, luxury lifestyle developments to the global inhabitants of the UAE."

Prestige One Developments has completely sold out The Residence, while there are only a few select units left in the developer's Vista project. These elegant residential properties have attracted a mix of buyers, from investors to end users.

The growth of Prestige One Developments is part of an overall expansion of the esteemed Prestige Holding Group, which has ventures spanning construction, oil and gas, hospitality, F&B, and other business sectors. The Group's history of success includes partnership of developing over 30 B2B projects across Dubai, in areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay and Dubai Marina. The organisation has invested in hotels and residential projects, owns notable hotels in Europe and North America.

Game changing residential projects in Dubai

Each development is thoughtfully designed to ensure relaxing, chic living, with facilities that promote well-being. Highlights of The Residence JVC include its luxurious temperature-controlled swimming pool and hot tub, fitness centre, putting green, and roof deck with outdoor cinema. Meanwhile, Vista in Dubai Sports City offers stunning panoramas with each apartment boasting stellar views across The Els Club golf course, with enviable amenities such as a rooftop infinity pool, spa facilities, mini golf, giant outdoor cinema and pristine padel and basketball courts. Both properties are on schedule for handover in H1 2025, so new owners won't have to wait long to enjoy everything on offer.

Over the coming months, Prestige One Developments will also start construction on additional units, with more 'coming soon' projects poised to be unveiled. The business is also expanding its presence, with further offices planned to accommodate its burgeoning team of experts and a brand new, state-of-the-art sales centre powered by the latest sales technology tools.

Prestige One Developments has commanded the services of seasoned professional firms with decades of experience to deliver its real estate projects, including the acclaimed architectural firm LACASA and Emirati contracting specialists Saleh Constructions.

For more information about Prestige One Developments and its projects, visit: prestigeonedevelopments , or email ... or call 800 PRESTIGE (800 77378443) .