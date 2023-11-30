(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel Join Hands with

Macau Pass, AlipayHK and Alipay to Present the All-New

Macau Consumption Carnival

Support SMEs and boost local consumption spending through a variety of special offers and will run throughout December 2023





(Macau SAR, November 30, 2023) - Galaxy MacauTM and StarWorld Hotel announce their

collaboration with Macau Pass, AlipayHK and Alipay to hold the“Macau Consumption Carnival” throughout December 2023 at the Galaxy International Convention Center today. The innovative

partnership aims to support local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and attract more

tourist by boosting consumption spending with a variety of special offers and prizes. Benefiting

more than 20,000 local merchants across Macau. Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel offer a

spectacular array of prizes with a total value of over MOP8 million, including a sumptuous stay in

a Panoramic Suite at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, a stay at Andaz Macau, F&B voucher, cinema

tickets, instant rebate and more.





In attendance at the launch ceremony were a number of special guests, including Ms. Chan Tze

Wai, Deputy Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macau SAR Government; Ms. Jennifer Si Tou, Head of the Tourism Product and Events Department of Macao

Government Tourism Office; Mr. U Kin Cho, Vice President of Board of Directors of Macao Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Kevin Ho, President of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau; Mr. Raymond Yap, Senior Director of Integrated Resort Services of Galaxy Entertainment

Group; Ms. Venetia Lee, General Manager of Ant Group Greater China International Business and Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass S.A.





“We are delighted to launch this exciting new initiative with Macau Pass, AlipayHK and Alipay to promote local small and medium-sized enterprises and boost consumption spending in Macau. We are not only proud to support the Macau SAR Government in its efforts to stimulate economic growth by promoting local SMEs, but we are also excited to provide guests with the opportunity to take advantage of a variety of attractive offers while enjoying an array of hospitality, F&B and entertainment experiences, as well as having the opportunity to win fabulous prizes,” said Mr. Raymond Yap, Senior Director of Integrated Resort Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group.





Ms. Venetia Lee, General Manager of Ant Group Greater China International Business said,

“Macau has always been a popular destination for short trips among Chinese mainland and Hong

Kong tourists. AlipayHK and Alipay are proud to respond to the call from the

Macau

SAR

Government and collaborate with Galaxy Macau and Macau Pass to enhance the digital experience, allowing visitors from both regions to further immerse themselves in the diverse charm of Macau.

Currently, we have expanded our coverage to over 20,000 merchants in Macau. Users of both e-wallets can simply use their

local e-wallet to pay at

establishments that

accepts

'Alipay'

or 'Alipay+', settling transactions in their home local currency without incurring any transaction fee in a simple and convenient way.”



Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass S.A. also said:“Macau Pass, in response to the Macau SAR Government's efforts to promote Macau's economic development, and in support of the 'tourism+' integration strategy, will cooperate with Galaxy Macau, AlipayHK and Alipay to launch the 'Macau Consumption Carnival' event, hoping to widely benefit local residents and tourists. At the same time, we will join multiple major events and take the opportunity of the Christmas peak tourism season in Macau, hoping to provide more business opportunities for enterprises in Macau, and to share the results of economic recovery and diversified development together.”





MPay and Alipay HK users who spend MOP/HKD128 or more, and Alipay users who spend RMB888 or more can participate in the lucky draw for a chance to win a fabulous prize from Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel, or get a MPay/Alipay instant rebate. For more information or a closer look at the event's terms and conditions, please visit:









