Uzbekistan Records Drop In Gas Condensate, Natural Gas Production 10M2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan
has produced 38.96 billion cubic meters of gas from January through
October of 2023, Trend reports.
As per data by Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee, the
recorded number reflects a 9.58 percent decrease compared to the
same period last year.
In the reporting period, Uzbekistan has produced gas condensate
in the amount of 993,900 tons, which is a decrease of 6.96%
compared to the first 10 months of 2022.
Earlier this month, Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz state oil and gas
company stated its readiness to supply 5 billion cubic meters of
gas across the country in the coming winter season.
Uzbekneftegaz also reported its plans to switch to
round-the-clock operation on December 1, 2023.
Moreover, in 2022, the Uzbek Uztransgaz JSC reported the
possibility of completely abandoning gas exports in 2025-2026 due
to the growth of domestic consumption.
