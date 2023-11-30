Qatar Balloon Festival Returns In December

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Balloon Festival, a popular annual event in Doha, is returning for its 4th edition. The festival will be held in Katara from December 7-18, 2023.

Just like its previous editions, Qatar Balloon Festival will offer a variety of entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages. The festival will feature display of more than 50 hot air balloons of different shapes and colors, family area with inflatable castles, and a variety of games for children, food court offering international street food, as well as VIP Majlis for special guests.

During the last edition, giant kites were added to the display and were well received by the visitors who enjoyed launching their own kites to add vibrancy to the event.

A hot-air balloon ride is a one-of-a-kind experience that provides a stunning birds-eye view of the metropolitan city. (File photo by Abdul Basit)

“This year Katara was selected as the venue for Qatar Balloon Festival due to its convenient location easily accessible by metro and with plenty of parking area for private vehicles, as well asfor its spectacular panoramic views of the Doha skyline,” said Hassan Al Mousawi, the CEO of Safe Flight Solutions the organizer of Qatar Balloon Festival.

Dr. Buthaina Al Janahi, Head of Communications from Qatar Tourism said:“Qatar Tourism has been the strategic partner of Qatar Balloon Festival for years joining efforts in the mutual goal to promote Qatar as an exciting tourist destination for international visitors in line with 2030 vision and offer an exciting activity for the local community. Qatar is poised to welcome more visitors in the upcoming season. Visitors will directly experience our country's unique offering of cultural and contemporary offerings, all set against a safe and inviting atmosphere.”

On this occasion, Salem Al Marri, Public Relations & Communications Department Manager, said:“Organizing the Qatar Balloon Festival in its 4th edition in the Cultural Village Katara, the cultural and strategic partner, will be a wonderful opportunity for the public, as it is a cultural and tourism edifice to held different and various events and welcome large numbers of visitors, and we wish that everyone will enjoy all the activities and have fun.

Morning flights will take place at sunrise from various takeoff locations that are decided one night before and subject to the wind direction and weather conditions. Those who are interested to come and watch the simultaneous takeoff of fifty hot air balloons will need to follow the festival's social media for the takeoff location updates.

To promote public engagement, the festival is offering 1000 hot air balloon ride tickets at a subsidized price of QAR499, available for booking through asfary, the premier online portal for local activities and travel born in Qatar to serve Qatar and beyond. These tickets will be available for flights from today until March 31, 2024.