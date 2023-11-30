Azerbaijani Gymnast Confident To Show Good Results At European Championship

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani
gymnast Rasul Ahmedzade feels confident to show good results at the
upcoming European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports.
Ahmedzade, who is taking part in the 28th Azerbaijan
Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic
gymnastics held in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics
Arena, spoke with reporters on the sidelines.
"I believe in myself and my strength and I prepared for the
competition well, I will try to demonstrate all my skills, which I
have gained during intensive training," the member of the
Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for
Gymnastics said.
Speaking about plans for the next year, Ahmedzade noted the
European Championship to be held in April 2024.
"At the championship I will test my strength both in individual
events and in all-around. I believe that I will show a good result.
Also the World Cup in artistic gymnastics will be held next year,
in which I will participate," the athlete added.
The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in
men's artistic gymnastics, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku
Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics take place in the
auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from
November 30 to December 1, 2023.
The competitions are attended by 60 athletes representing Ojag
Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic
Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit, Zira
Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.