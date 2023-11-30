Formation Of Competitive Audiovisual Space Discussed In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A panel session, The Formation of a Competitive Audiovisual
Space in the Digital Era, has been held as part of the Forum of
Culture and Creative Industries in Baku.
At the session, moderated by Chairman of the Azerbaijan
Producers Guild Fikrin Bektaşi, animation expert Ogtay Yusibov
touched upon the importance of digital and other audiovisual
content. He spoke about the work done in the field of animation and
the growing interest in this field, Azernews reports.
The head of the School of Bloggers operating in Finland, Elena
Eyvazli, noted that video blogging and influencerism in Azerbaijan
are more developed than in 2008 and drew parallels in this area
between Azerbaijan and the United States of America.
She emphasised that blogging gives people the opportunity to
share their ideas, knowledge, and experience with a global audience
via the Internet.
"This tool has become relevant today for the exchange of
information, ideas, and cultural enrichment. Although the product
is already selling well in the market, you can expand your audience
with the help of influencers. With the right influencer, it is more
convenient to introduce a new product to the market and acquire new
customers for existing products," she added.
In turn, the director of the Baku Short Film Festival, Feruz
Shamiev shared the history of the festival's creation.
"We focus on the creation of joint programs aimed at the
development of local and international projects. This should also
bring local viewers closer to auteur cinema. Many festivals feature
original films on a non-commercial basis. Projects should be
supported not only by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, but
also through various platforms," he said.
CEO of Wediacorp Holding Co. LTD. (Turkiye) Funda Demir Şen, who
has been conducting research since 2015 on the topics What is
copyright in Azerbaijan?, How should world-famous works and songs
be protected?, spoke about alternative earnings on YouTube and
other platforms, advertising, and brand integration in social
networks:
"With the right approach, social networks can generate income.
For example, you can work with advertisers and post their materials
on your resources and organise the sale of various goods or
services through social networks," she added.
Director of Peotika Film Production and founder of the Diaspora
International Short Film Festival, Emrah Kılıç, stressed that the
film industry in Turkiye is gradually developing and creating
innovations. He pointed out the need to apply Turkish experience in
this field in Azerbaijan and move towards innovation through the
joint exchange of ideas.
During the panel session, questions of interest to the
participants were answered.
