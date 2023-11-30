(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Etihad to Fly Big Bird to the Big Apple





. Etihad Airways will fly its much-loved A380 on the popular Abu Dhabi – New York JFK route from 22 April, 2024 . The superjumbo is right on time for the busy summer travel period and key corporate travel market . The Residence, the world's only three-room suite in the sky, serves up a legendary flying experience – special promotional offer to celebrate launch

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways is delighted to announce it will start flying its A380 double-decker to New York JFK from 22 April, 2024. Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, says:“We're thrilled to start flying our remarkable A380 across the Atlantic, and we know our guests love the onboard experience. Whether they are flying in Economy, Business, First or the three-room suite in the sky, The Residence, they will enjoy elevated levels of service from our dedicated crew, and ensure they arrive in the city that never sleeps refreshed and relaxed. We know this is important for all our guests, not least our corporate customers, and the timing and comfort provided by the A380 means they can arrive fresh and ready for their business appointments. “Putting the A380 on the popular New York route makes sense as we satisfy customer demand for more capacity, further growing our expanding network. The fact that our new route to Boston, Etihad's fourth US gateway, will open on 31 March, three weeks before our A380 starts flying to New York, underlines our ambitious growth plans.”



The introduction of the A380 marks a significant enhancement to Etihad's capacity in the crucial US market, connecting to the broader GCC and Indian subcontinent. It will further attract an increased number of visitors to sample the attractions of the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi.

The A380 will operate on one of the two daily Etihad flights to New York. The other daily flight will be operated by a 787-9 featuring First, Business and Economy cabins.

The US route becomes the second destination after London to enjoy the remarkable A380 experience since Etihad returned its superjumbo to the skies. Welcome onboard Every guest in Etihad's A380 is treated to a unique and elevated experience. For those in Economy, a dedicated welcome area sets the tone. The cabin boasts 68 extra legroom seats with an additional 4 inches of space, along with 337 Economy Smart seats featuring Etihad's signature fixed-wing headrests and large pillows for maximum comfort.

On the upper deck, the Business Studios provide an exclusive haven with 70 private spaces, ensuring a stress-free journey. The upper deck also houses The Lobby, a serviced lounge and bar area between the First and Business cabins. Collaborating with Armani/Casa, Etihad brings sophistication to the Business experience, offering premium ceramics, glassware, cutlery, and fabrics. Comprehensive Wi-Fi connection and extra levels of comfort and convenience make it easy for business travellers to remain productive and in touch.

First Apartments take luxury to new heights with nine private spaces, each equipped with designer tableware, a spacious leather lounge chair, and a separate ottoman that transforms into an 80' lie-flat bed. First-class guests can enjoy personal vanity units and access to the exclusive First-class shower room.

The Residence At the pinnacle of luxury is The Residence, the world's only three-room suite in the sky. Accommodating up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet. A dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew ensures unparalleled service. Guests in The Residence can indulge in a culinary journey with an la carte menu, served on designer tableware in the private living room, or even opt for breakfast in bed. From gourmet cuisine to champagne and caviar, The Residence Signature High Tea offers a range of lavish options. Now, the dream of experiencing The Residence is just a click away on etihad. With special offer prices starting from 10,999 AED ($2,990), guests can upgrade from a First-class ticket for a truly unforgettable journey. *

* Special offer available to buy between 29 November to 12 December, 2023 upgrade for 10,999 AED for one person or 14,999 AED for two, one-way. Available on travel from 22 April, 2024 (excluding 14 – 24 June, 2024).

Standard The Residence upgrade fare between Abu Dhabi and New York 16,600 AED per person, one-way.



