Sheikha Moza Witnesses WISE 2023 Session On Education In Times Of War

Doha, Qatar: H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation, witnessed the plenary session organised by the foundation under the title“Education in Times of War” during the activities of the World Innovation Summit for Education 2023 (WISE).

Meanwhile, H H Sheikha Moza met with H E Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, the First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of WISE 2023. During the meeting, the two discussed topics of mutual interest including education and cultural exchange.

The session, attended by First Lady of Uzbekistan H E Ziroatkhon Hoshimova, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF) H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and officials, focused on raising global awareness about the Gaza Strip crisis, the importance of educational recovery, dealing with trauma, and psychosocial support.

University Professor and Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs talked about the significant role of education in sustainable development and the necessity of adhering to it, especially in times of war and crisis, calling for thinking about the turmoil that the world is witnessing today and trying to find a solution to it.

During the session, Al Fakhoora Scholarship Graduate Athar Ahmed reviewed her personal experience and the humanitarian crises she had been exposed to since her childhood, beginning with hearing the roar of planes and the sounds of bombing, artillery, bombs, and tanks, and seeing her family members covered in their blood and their body parts scattered, as a result of the bombing of their home in Gaza, and how the Al Fakhoora scholarship had the credit to her transformation and personal development and the catalyst for change and advancement again.

For his part, Founder and CEO of the Centre for Mind-Body Medicine James Gordon talked about the centre's role in Gaza and how its programmes were developed to deal with the traumas suffered by society there, especially children.

He pointed out that trauma in Gaza results from seeing blood and body parts, but what exacerbates its difficulty is that the trauma is collective.

He pointed out that the centre's programme in Gaza was able to train more than 1,500 teachers, counsellors, and medical workers to enhance children's recovery from trauma, and who in turn were able to treat more than 85,000 children in various areas, including shelters, schools, mosques, and others, and also teach them some exercises that help them recover from trauma and share their experiences with their peers.

In turn, Ameera Harouda, a journalist from Gaza and one of the war survivors, explained how people and children felt safe and reassured in schools that were not spared from the bombing.