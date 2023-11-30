Over 27 million children face hunger, malnutrition due to extreme weather events

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Save the Children released a troubling analysis revealing that in 2022, over 27 million children in countries severely impacted by the climate crisis experienced increased hunger and malnutrition due to extreme weather events.



"The majority of countries where weather extremes were the main driver of hunger last year were concentrated in the Horn of Africa, with Ethiopia and Somalia accounting for about half of the 27 million children," it stated.



In 2022, extreme weather events became the predominant catalyst for hunger in twelve countries, namely Angola, Burundi, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Pakistan, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, as well as Zambia. This information is derived from data collected by the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) scale, a monitoring system designed to assess hunger emergencies across 58 countries.



According to the report, Somalia remains particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, facing the repercussions of five consecutive failed rainy seasons. The nation is on the precipice, as the looming threat of intensified hunger crisis looms large, primarily driven by extreme weather events, particularly widespread flooding.



In recent weeks, the situation has escalated, with heavy rains and floods displacing a staggering 650,000 people, half of whom are children, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

MENAFN30112023000045015839ID1107514095