The Sixth Batch Of Palestinians Prisoners Released By The Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN /



Israeli occupation authorities released 30 detainees, including 15 women and 15 children, early Thursday morning. The release took place at the "Ofer" military prison in Beitunya, west of Ramallah, and the "Moskobiya" prison in occupied Jerusalem, as part of the sixth batch of the“exchange deal.”

Prior to the detainees' release, Israeli forces invaded neighborhoods near the "Ofer" military prison, reaching the schools' roundabout in the town.

A bus and vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross transported 15 of the released detainees from the "Ofer" military prison to Ramallah. Additionally, 8 detainees from "Moskobiya" were released to their homes.

In addition, 7 female detainees were released from inside the 1948 territories.

Earlier in the day, Israeli police raided the homes of families of several Jerusalemite detainees before their release, warning them against any celebrations or gatherings.

The names of the released detainees were announced by the Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Prisoners Club in a joint statement, as part of the "humanitarian truce" agreement.

All female detainees were arrested after October 7th, except for the detainee Asmaa Abu Takafeh from inside the 1948 territories.

**Female Detainees:**

1. Hanadi Mohamed Jaber Saleh Makawi - Jerusalem

2. Khadija Ahmed Ibrahim Abu Ghalya - Jerusalem

3. Mariam Mahmoud Abdul Salam Salhab - Hebron

4. Lama Abdul Mutaalib Dib Alfakhouri - Hebron

5. Raqiya Abdul Rahman Taha Amro - Hebron

6. Soheir Ismael Musa Barghouti - Ramallah

7. Ahd Basem Mohamed Tamimi - Ramallah

8. Dania Saqr Mohamed Hanatsheh - Ramallah

9. Asmaa Hassan Musa Abu Takafeh - 1948 Territories

10. Alaa Shukri Mahmoud Shahada - 1948 Territories

11. Adan Awda Ibrahim Al-Turri - 1948 Territories

12. Fatima Shaher Fares Bala'oma - 1948 Territories

13. Nadeen Munif Mohamed Shibli - 1948 Territories

14. Rita Salim Hussein Murad - 1948 Territories

15. Lina Nader Mahmoud Abu Salah - 1948 Territories

**Children:**

1. Abdel Rahman Abdel Shafi Hassan Razem - Jerusalem

2. Nour al-Din Amer Ahmed Abu Jum'a - Jerusalem

3. Nahad Mohamed Nahad Jad Allah - Jerusalem

4. Mohamed Wael Ali Jad Allah - Jerusalem

5. Haroun Hani Ali Alaqam - Jerusalem

6. Ezz al-Din Mutasem Imran Toteh - Jerusalem

7. Abdel Rahman Ibrahim Mohamed Rashayda - Bethlehem

8. Karam Ghaleb Naseri Al-Harimi - Bethlehem

9. Ahmed Kamal Ahmed Al-Amour - Bethlehem

10. Yahya Mohamed Mutasem Irhaimiya - Ramallah

11. Mamoun Aziz Isa Al-Faroukh - Ramallah

12. Mohamed Osama Mustafa Hamaydeh - Jenin

13. Aws Raed Kayed Khader - Jenin

14. Abdel Rahman Omar Azat Hanafiya - Jericho

15. Ibrahim Ahmed Badr Zama'ara - Hebron