Asian Development Bank President: ADB“Proud To Support Major Projects, Policy Reforms” In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Masatsugu Asakawa, the President of the Asian Development Bank,
on Wednesday said the Bank was“proud to support major projects and
policy reforms” in Georgia during a meeting with Georgian Prime
Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
Asakawa told Garibashvili the ADB planned to step up its support
for Georgia's development as it diversified its engagement with the
country.
The ADB said Asakawa also commended Georgia for its“active”
role in promoting regional cooperation and integration through the
Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Programme, a partnership
of countries and development partners working together to promote
sustainable development.
The Bank added it was also committed to supporting Georgia's
transition to a green economy while fostering a“more resilient and
inclusive” society.
Asakawa on Thursday is scheduled to attend the 22nd CAREC
Ministerial Conference, which is being held in Tbilisi for the
first time.
Since Georgia joined ADB 2007, the Bank has provided public and
private sector loans, grants, and technical assistance of about
$4.7 billion.
