Azerbaijan Talks Casualties As Result Of Earthquake In Mingachevir

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Ministry of
Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan issued a statement regarding the
earthquake that occurred in the country, the press service of the
Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend .
According to preliminary information received from the
Republican Center for Seismological Service of the National Academy
of Sciences of Azerbaijan to the Crisis Management Center of the
Ministry of Emergency Situations, today at 19:49 local time an
earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was recorded in Mingachevir.
It is noted that the earthquake was also felt in the territories
of Ganja, Yevlakh and Goranboy with a force of up to 4-3
points.
“The Ministry of Emergency Situations received no information
about any damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake,” the
statement said.
