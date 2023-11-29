Azerbaijan Talks Casualties As Result Of Earthquake In Mingachevir

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan issued a statement regarding the earthquake that occurred in the country, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend .

According to preliminary information received from the Republican Center for Seismological Service of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan to the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, today at 19:49 local time an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was recorded in Mingachevir.

It is noted that the earthquake was also felt in the territories of Ganja, Yevlakh and Goranboy with a force of up to 4-3 points.

“The Ministry of Emergency Situations received no information about any damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake,” the statement said.