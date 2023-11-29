(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Airports Celebrates UAE 52nd Union Day and Embraces the Year of Sustainability







Dubai, UAE, November 29, 2023: Dubai Airports, operator of the world's biggest international hub, celebrated UAE's 52nd Union Day at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3 and highlighted the nation's sustainability journey from its union to the present-day, to emphasise the importance of the Year of Sustainability.



Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline Group, the celebratory event hosted Emirati Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, a symbol of the UAE's pioneering spirit and commitment to innovation as a guest of honour.



The event brought together employees of Dubai Airports and its strategic partners from across the airport community, including airlines, Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), dnata, and representatives from Dubai Customs, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), and Dubai Culture.



Reflecting on the occasion, His Excellency Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, said:“As we mark the 52nd UAE Union Day, we are not just celebrating our nation's rich history; we are embracing the future. This year's focus on sustainability aligns perfectly with our commitment to connect the world responsibly, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come”.

Dubai Airports has implemented a range of initiatives and programmes over the past few years to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to the UAE's goal towards a net-zero economy by 2050.

To highlight eco-friendly practices while honouring the UAE's rich heritage, Dubai Culture organised interactive workshops showcasing traditional Emirati handicrafts, including the art of making Bakhoor (fragrant incense). A sustainable handicrafts workshop emphasised the UAE's heritage by demonstrating the versatile use of the palm tree. Additionally, an exhibition featured authentic local handicrafts crafted by inmates at Dubai Police correctional facilities, with proceeds supporting their families.

In collaboration with the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), four promising entrepreneurial projects – Zoliya, Made with UAE Hands, Amadal, and From the Arabs – were invited to showcase their unique ideas and products, further enriching the UAE's vibrant business landscape and economy.

To engage the airport community, Dubai Airports Youth Council presented a captivating story on the Ghaff Tree, highlighting the significance and importance of this native Emirati tree in the UAE's natural heritage and culture.