President Of Germany Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier left Doha on Wednesday after a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at the Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and HE Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Qatar Lothar Freischlader.