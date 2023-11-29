12 Best Upcoming & New Coinbase Listings To Watch In 2024

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange in the US and a hub for explosive new token listings. It's home to some of the biggest coins of 2024 and tokens that list on this exchange frequently shoot upwards after launch.



Investors can potentially get a jump on the crypto market by investing early in tokens that are about to list on Coinbase. In this guide, we'll highlight 12 of the best new Coinbase listings to watch in 2024 .

Let's dive straight into our list of the best new Coinbase listings coming up in 2024.

– Exciting crypto token celebrating the coming launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. Plans to burn up to 25% of token supply as ETF launches.– Stake-to-mine crypto pioneering a new model for cloud Bitcoin mining. Offers a safe, transparent way to stake $BTCMTX tokens and earn Bitcoin.– Next explosive meme coin likely to list on Coinbase. Offers a play-to-earn game where popular memes battle it out and players can bet $MK on their favorites.– Telegram crypto casino offering 25% cashback on losses for betting with $TGC. No KYC required to join, allowing players anywhere in the world to bet anonymously.– One of the biggest crypto launches of the year is headed for Coinbase next after OKX and MEXC listings. Recently launched a crypto casino with thousands of games.– Crypto analysis platform nearing launch and Coinbase listing. Helps traders find the next 10x token before it explodes using proprietary metrics, trading signals, and more.– International money transfer token re-listed after conclusion of SEC lawsuit. Ranked #5 most popular token on Coinbase.– Modular blockchain-building project that enables anyone to launch their own blockchain. Most recent listing on Coinbase.– Play-to-earn metaverse game allowing players to battle and adventure across time and space. Up 190% since Coinbase listing.– New blockchain network optimized for play-to-earn gaming, DeFi, and more. Down 70% since Coinbase listing, giving investors a chance to buy the dip.– Leveraging smart contracts to streamline supply chain management. Large-cap crypto listing with $1.5 billion market cap.– Layer-1 blockchain optimized for trading and exchange infrastructure. Up 100% in the past month of trading on Coinbase. The Best New Coinbase Listings Reviewed

Want to know more about these exciting new and upcoming Coinbase listings? We'll explain what each of these tokens is all about and look closer at their price potential after listing.

1. Bitcoin ETF Token ($BTCETF) – New Crypto Token Celebrating The Launch of the First US Spot Bitcoin ETF. Plans to Burn up to 25% of Token Supply.

Bitcoin ETF Token is a hot new crypto that's rapidly selling out its presale and approaching a launch that many investors believe could take place on Coinbase.

This project is designed to celebrate the upcoming launch of the first US spot Bitcoin ETF, which analysts believe could start trading in mid-2024 . The launch of this ETF is widely expected to boost the price of Bitcoin by making crypto more accessible to everyday investors.

Bitcoin ETF Token has a unique burn mechanism to enable traders to speculate on when the ETF will roll out and how popular it will become. The token will burn 5% of its total supply at each of 5 milestones:



$BTCETF reaches $100 million in trading volume

The SEC approves the first spot Bitcoin ETF

The first spot Bitcoin ETF launches

Bitcoin ETFs reach $1 billion in assets under management Bitcoin trades over $100,000

In total, up to 25% of the $BTCETF supply will be burned, dramatically decreasing supply of the token and sending its price soaring. To encourage investors to hold until all 5 milestones are reached, Bitcoin ETF Token has a 5% sell tax that decreases by 1% with each milestone.

Bitcoin ETF Token has proven extremely popular with Bitcoin believers, raising more than $1.8 million so far in its ongoing presale.

The project hasn't said where it plans to list $BTCETF, but its early success indicates that a Tier-1 exchange listing is likely-and all eyes are on Coinbase as a strong possibility. If that happens, Bitcoin ETF Token could be the best new crypto on Coinbase in 2024.

2. Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) – Stake-to-Mine Crypto Offering Safe and Transparent Solution for Cloud Bitcoin Mining. Stake $BTCMTX and Earn Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Minetrix is a new crypto token pioneering a revolutionary stake-to-mine mechanism that allows token holders to stake $BTCMTX and earn Bitcoin rewards.

This project solves a fundamental problem with cloud Bitcoin mining. Individual miners want access to powerful ASIC mining rigs, but to get that access, they have to send hard-earned tokens to an unknown third-party miner. There's no guarantee that they'll receive the hashpower they paid for.

With Bitcoin Minetrix, miners stake $BTCMTX and earn non-transferrable mining credits. They can then spend these mining credits for hashpower to mine Bitcoin. The result is that miners can take advantage of cloud mining without ever transferring valuable tokens. Their $BTCMTX remains staked the whole time.

Anyone can use Bitcoin Minetrix to start mining thanks to the project's user-friendly interface. There's no prior mining experience required.

Bitcoin Minetrix has raised nearly $4.5 million in its $BTCMTX presale, proving just how popular this unique mining solution is. Even better, investors who buy tokens during the presale can stake their tokens and earn additional $BTCMTX until mining begins.



The presale has a hard cap of $32 million, making it a large enough project to attract the attention of Coinbase when the presale sells out.

3. Meme Kombat ($MK) – Next Explosive Meme Coin and Play-to-Earn Game. Lets Players Bet on Their Favorite Memes as They Battle Each Other.

Meme Kombat is a new meme coin and play-to-earn game that builds on the popularity of memes like Pepe, Shiba Inu, Doge, Milady Maker, Spongebob, and others.

The project plans to set up virtual fights between these memes and enable $MK token holders to wager on which memes will win. The fights take place in a tournament that will ultimately crown an overall Meme Kombat winner.

Each meme has its own fighting abilities that give it an edge in combat. Fights are controlled by a randomization algorithm on the blockchain to ensure they're fully fair and no one can predict the outcome.

Players who win their bets receive payouts in $MK tokens, while players who lose forfeit the tokens they wagered. $MK token holders can also stake their tokens to the project without betting to earn $MK rewards.

The project stands out for its presale, which has already raised more than $2.1 million. $MK tokens purchased during the presale can be staked ahead of the token's launch and earn a staggering 417% APY. To date, the project has paid out 1.4 million in $MK staking rewards.

Meme Kombat has the potential to generate high trading volume, making it an attractive token for Coinbase to list.

4. TG ($TGC) – Telegram Crypto Casino Offering 25% Cashback on Losses. No KYC Required to Join.

TG is a new crypto casino launching on Telegram, the popular messaging app with more than 700 million active users .

TG is available to players anywhere in the world thanks to the fact that it doesn't require Know Your Customer (KYC) checks or ID verification. That means players can join and bet completely anonymously. This is a major competitive advantage at a time when governments are cracking down on verification in the crypto industry .

TG launched with hundreds of casino games from top software providers and more than 30 sports betting markets. So, it can compete with some of the biggest and most established names in the gaming industry.

The $TGC token, on presale now, has benefits for both gamblers and investors. Gamblers can buy $TGC at a discount during the presale and get 25% cashback on losses when they wager with their tokens.

Investors can look forward to a lucrative rewards mechanism. TG plans to spend most of its revenue buying back $TGC on the open market. The casino will burn half of the repurchased tokens and distribute the other half to investors who stake $TGC.

On top of that, investors who buy $TGC during the presale can stake their tokens and earn 194% APY. The presale has already raised nearly $3 million and looks to be headed for listings on multiple major crypto exchanges including Coinbase.

5. Wall Street Memes ($WSM) – Huge Crypto Launch Already Listed on OKX and MEXC. Recently Launched a Crypto Casino.

Wall Street Memes held one of the biggest crypto presales of 2023, raising more than $25 million before listing on Tier-1 exchanges OKX and MEXC. Now, Coinbase could be the next major crypto exchange in sight for this project.

Wall Street Memes saw a successful launch on OKX, gaining more than 200% in its first week of trading. While it's since lost ground, $WSM has proven its staying power as it remains 10% above its OKX listing price.

Although Wall Street Memes launched as a meme coin, the team behind this project has continued development and recently launched a crypto casino and sportsbook. The Wall Street Memes casino offers thousands of games and dozens of betting markets, including live sports betting. It's a hub for gambling that's likely to increase demand for $WSM.

Wall Street Memes now has a market cap of $43 million, making it an ideal candidate for listing on Coinbase. The project hasn't announced publicly whether it has applied for listing, but it seems only a matter of time before $WSM hits the biggest US exchange.



In the meantime, the project continues to pump out hilarious memes and build its online following.

6. Launchpad XYZ ($LPX) – Crypto Analysis Platform Raised $2m as It Nears Launch. Find the Next 10x Token Before It Explodes.

Launchpad XYZ is a powerful crypto analytics platform that helps traders and investors find the next hot token before it shoots for the moon.

The project offers a suite of tools including proprietary metrics, social sentiment analysis, integrated technical charts, a trading terminal, and more to help traders succeed. It's also building an AI advisor that can summarize analysis about a token and help traders make decisions more quickly.

Another benefit to Launchpad XYZ is that it offers a Telegram crypto signals channel. The signals group has already delivered several highly profitable trades based on the market intelligence Launchpad XYZ offers.

The project's $LPX token is required for access to most of Launchpad XYZ's features, ensuring it is in high demand among traders. The project's presale has raised more than $2 million and currently offers a 7% bonus on presale purchases in $LPX as a bonus for investors. Look for it among the next Coinbase listings.

7. Ripple ($XRP) – International Money Transfer Token Re-listed After SEC lawsuit. Ranked #5 Most Popular Token on Coinbase.

Ripple's $XRP is arguably the most exciting new cryptocurrency released on Coinbase in 2023. This token originally listed on Coinbase in 2019, but was taken off the exchange after the SEC sued Ripple for offering an unregistered security. The case was resolved in 2023 when a judge declared that $XRP sold on Coinbase is not a security .

The price of $XRP nearly doubled around the court ruling and Coinbase announced that it would re-list $XRP soon afterward. $XRP now trades around $0.60, up 27% from its price before the court ruling.

The future looks bright for $XRP, with the company's CEO Brad Garlinghouse announcing that he thinks many major banks will adopt the token to coordinate international payments. Trading activity remains very high around $XRP and it's currently the 5th most popular token on Coinbase.

8. Celestia ($TIA) – Most Recent Listing on Coinbase. Enables Anyone to Launch Their Own Blockchain.

Celestia is the newest listing on Coinbase, having launched in November 2023. The project has benefited mightily from its listing, with the $TIA token gaining 121% since the announcement.

Celestia has a lot of potential in its own right. The project takes a unique approach to blockchains, separating transaction recording from execution. That makes it easier for anyone to build their own blockchain using Celestia and deploy their new chain in minutes.

The $TIA token is required for developers to pay for transactions on Celestia, making it very valuable as this project grows. $TIA also doubles as a governance token, so investors have a say in the future direction of Celestia.

Celestia's Coinbase listing is likely just the start for this popular crypto project. The $TIA has a market cap of more than $800 million and it's growing rapidly.

9. Big Time ($BIGTIME) – Play-to-Earn Metaverse Game Newly Listed on Coinbase. Up 190% Since Listing.

Big Time is a play-to-earn crypto game that lets players choose one of several classes of characters and travel across time and space in search of battles and adventures. It's a massive metaverse where players will find limitless play.

At the heart of Big Time is the $BIGTIME token, which drives the game's economy and is used to buy assets at the in-game marketplace. $BIGTIME is both essential for play and a reward for successful players that they can now swap on Coinbase.

There's also room for Big Time to grow. The project allows players to create their own mini-metaverses within the Big Time metaverse, leaving the door open for endless creative possibilities.

This Coinbase new coin listing hit the exchange in October and immediately shot upwards. Nearly 2 months later, it remains up more than 190% and has a market cap of $45 million.

10. Vara ($VARA) – New Blockchain Network Optimized for Speed. Offers Opportunity to Buy At a Discount.

Vara might seem like a flop on Coinbase's part. The $VARA token is down nearly 70% since listing on the exchange about 2 months ago.

However, there are reasons to be optimistic about Vara in the next crypto bull market. The project offers a super-fast Layer-1 blockchain network that's optimized for applications like decentralized gaming and finance. Demand for Vara could surge as new projects come online and need a blockchain that can scale with them.

For investors, the $VARA token looks like a bargain. Its market cap has fallen to $25 million. But remember that this Coinbase new coin has been thoroughly vetted and has very high liquidity, so it could bounce back at a moment's notice.

Vara is actively recruiting dApp developers, which can help spur development on the blockchain and drive demand for the $VARA token.

11. VeChain ($VET) – Leveraging Smart Contracts to Streamline Supply Chains. $1.5 Billion Market Cap.

VeChain is a popular crypto project that finally made its debut on Coinbase earlier this year. The project has a huge following and developed a $1.5 billion market cap, putting it in the top 50 of cryptocurrencies according to CoinMarketCap .

The project is leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts to solve a real world problem that every company faces: how to manage complex global supply chains. With VeChain, companies can store information on the blockchain and use smart contracts as automatic triggers for supply chain processes.

The $VET token is used to settle smart contracts on the VeChain network, meaning that businesses that use VeChain need to hold large supplies of $VET. That also means that the $VET token becomes more valuable as more companies use VeChain.

The token is up 12% this year and has climbed since the Coinbase listing, and it has even more promise as companies become more comfortable with blockchain technology.

12. Sei ($SEI) – Layer-1 Blockchain Optimized for Crypto Trading. Up 100% in the Past Month.

Sei is a new layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for high-frequency crypto trading. The blockchain takes numerous measures to reduce transaction latency and ensure that traders' orders can be executed in milliseconds.

The blockchain is built to support trading infrastructure such as crypto exchanges and NFT marketplaces. Developers can take advantage of a built-in order matching engine, dramatically reducing the time and complexity required to launch a new exchange.

Sei has performed extremely well since launching on Coinbase in August. In the past 30 days alone, the project has doubled in value and now has a $470 million market cap.

Look for the $SEI token to explode during the next crypto bull run when trading volumes increase again and traders want the fastest solutions for order execution.

Why Invest in New Cryptos on Coinbase?

There are several reasons why many investors focus their efforts on buying Coinbase new crypto listings. Let's take a closer look.

Potential Price Gains

The biggest reason that investors watch for new Coinbase listings is that many expect a token's price to rise sharply after it hits the exchange.

Since Coinbase is so big, tokens listing on the exchange get a huge amount of exposure. New traders flood into a project, outstripping the supply and pushing prices up.

Traders and investors can take advantage of this listing dynamic by being among the first to buy a token when it hits Coinbase. Even better, traders can buy tokens before they launch on Coinbase, such as when they're trading on decentralized exchanges or sold on presale at a discount.

Some Coinbase new coins experience permanent price gains after listings, while others see temporary pumps. It's up to traders to recognize when to get into a token and when to get out to turn a profit.

High Liquidity

Coinbase new crypto listings are required to have very high liquidity, or trading volume. This ensures that traders can easily buy and sell the token at the current market price.



High liquidity is a major benefit for traders who want to move large volumes of tokens around the listing event. Without liquidity, traders could get stuck in a position and be unable to sell their tokens.

Vetted Tokens

Coinbase performs its own audits of every token before allowing a project to list on the exchange. So, investors buying the best new coins on Coinbase can be relatively sure that they aren't being tricked by a scam.

That's a major benefit for investors who are wary of crypto presales and new tokens trading on decentralized exchanges because of their scam potential. Just remember that Coinbase's audit isn't a guarantee that a token is safe or that it will rise in price.



Ease of Access

For many investors, buying new Coinbase listings is easier than buying tokens through other centralized exchanges or through decentralized crypto exchanges. Coinbase has a very user-friendly interface that many beginner investors prefer. The exchange even has its own custody wallet service, so investors don't necessarily need to set up their own crypto wallets.

Importantly, Coinbase is available to US investors while many other Tier-1 exchanges, such as OKX and MEXC, are not. So, for US investors, many tokens become available to buy from a centralized exchange only after they list on Coinbase.

How Frequently Does Coinbase Add New Coins?

Coinbase doesn't stick to any schedule for new coin listings. Instead, it considers adding new coins on a case-by-case basis.

In general, the exchange lists a new token every 1-2 months. However, listings may be more frequent when the crypto market is bullish and trading volume is high. Listings may be less frequent when the crypto market is bearish.

Coinbase is currently fighting a lawsuit from the SEC alleging that the exchange has listed tokens that are unregistered securities . While this lawsuit is ongoing, it's possible that Coinbase could reduce the rate at which it lists new tokens.

How Do New Tokens Get Listed on Coinbase?

There's a rigorous process behind all Coinbase new listings.

First, projects must apply for listing on the exchange. They must provide information including their token's smart contract, their whitepaper, and details about the token's community and tokenomics.

Coinbase reviews the application and conducts its own due diligence process on the token. Usually, Coinbase considers not only whether a token is legit, but whether it has enough trading volume to generate significant revenue for the exchange.

If Coinbase approves a token for listing, it will announce a day and time for the listing, then begin trading in that token.

How to Find New Upcoming Token Listings on Coinbase

There are several ways that traders and investors can find out about the next Coinbase listings:



Coinbase website: Check out the exchange's website for Coinbase new listings alerts.

Social media: Coinbase will announce new listings across its social media channels, including X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Project updates: Crypto projects will often announce on their websites or social media accounts that they have applied to Coinbase for listing. DEXTools: DEXTools is a crypto analytics platform that highlights trending tokens trading with high volume. These tokens are potential candidates for Coinbase listing.















A Coinbase listing has the potential to send a crypto token's price soaring higher. So, investors can make a profit by finding upcoming listings and buying them early.

Based on our analysis, Bitcoin ETF Token is the next Coinbase listing to hit the exchange. Bitcoin ETF Token's value is closely tied to the spot Bitcoin ETF launch process, which is taking shape right now. The project has raised more than $1.8 million in its presale and the $BTCETF token could skyrocket once it lists on Coinbase.

FAQs

What are the best new coins listing on Coinbase?

The best upcoming token listings on Coinbase include Bitcoin ETF Token, Bitcoin Minetrix, and Meme Kombat. All 3 tokens are still on presale, but they have proven extremely popular and have the potential to list on Coinbase when they launch.

How do I find upcoming token listings on Coinbase?

The best way to find new token listings on Coinbase is to monitor the exchange's website and social media accounts. Investors can also try to predict upcoming listings by monitoring popular tokens on DEXTools.