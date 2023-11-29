Baku Music Academy Celebrates Anniversary Of Prominent Composer

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Baku Music Academy has celebrated the 90th anniversary of the
outstanding composer, People's Artist of the USSR, and Azerbaijan,
Arif Malikov.
The evening united different generations of Azerbaijani
musicians - professors, graduates, and students of the BMA, who
gathered in Gara Garayev Concert Hall, Azernews reports.
At the conference, the head of the Department of Music Theory,
Honoured Teacher, Professor Konul Nasirova, spoke about Arif
Malikov's great contribution to Azerbaijani and world music.
A book by associate professor of the Department of Music Theory
Nigar Rahimova and a master's student of Baku Music Academy, Nazrin
Guliyeva, was presented as part of the event.
The book demonstrates the authors' new perspective on Arif
Malikov's symphony.
The monograph is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, who had sincere friendship and mutual respect
with Arif Malikov.
Colleagues and graduates of Arif Malikov's class, including
Honoured Artist Professor Imruz Afandiyeva, Honoured Teacher
Professor Gulzar Mahmudova, Associate Professor of the Department
of Composition Gulnara Mammadova, and composer Tamilla Akhadova,
shared their warm memories of the prominent composer.
Under the guidance of Doctor of Philosophy in Art History,
senior lecturer of the Department of Music Theory, Alena Inyakina,
students of the Faculty of History and Theory made a presentation
revealing different facets of the composer's talent.
The real highlight of the evening was a concert program that
featured Arif Malikov`s music pieces.
Honoured Artist Alexei Miltykh, soloist of the State Academic
Musical Theatre Yulia Heydarova, laureate of international
competitions Emil Malygin, teacher of the BMA Secondary Special
Music School-Studio of Ofelia Akhundova, Alena Inyakina, as well as
young pianists Zahra Jahan-Shykhaliyeva, Nurel Karimova, Kubra
Hashimli, Jala Guliyeva, and Fidan Amirova, thrilled the
listeners.
The conference-concert was accompanied by a demonstration of
photo and video materials illustrating significant moments in the
composer's life.
BMA Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Honoured Teacher,
Professor Narmina Guliyeva, Arif Malikov's family members, and the
teaching staff of the university, as well as cultural and artistic
figures, attended the event.
The warm, soulful atmosphere of the evening evoked a strong
emotional response from the audience, which accompanied the
musicians' performance with thunderous applause.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107509040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.