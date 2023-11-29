UN official calls for inclusive peace efforts in Middle East for long-term security

(MENAFN) A senior UN official emphasized on Tuesday the necessity for comprehensive peace in the Middle East to establish lasting security in the region, urging increased efforts.



"Sustained security and stability in the Middle East cannot and will not be achieved without a just lasting and comprehensive peace," stated Dennis Francis, Head of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.



The UN General Assembly is convening to address the escalating crisis in the Middle East.



Francis emphasized that a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine is the "only viable way" to disrupt the ceaseless cycle of conflict, violence, and suffering.



"This means working much harder to build the consensus needed for peace. It means forging new avenues for direct dialogue between the parties, fostering respect for General Assembly resolutions and supporting all efforts that build on previous agreements," he added.



Francis expressed approval of a temporary humanitarian pause in Gaza, during which prisoner exchanges will be conducted.



"This agreement offered a breakthrough for hope, but it is not nearly enough. I strongly call yet again for the humane treatment and immediate unconditional release of all hostages. I reiterate my call for a longer-term humanitarian cease-fire so food, water and desperately needed medical aid can reach all those in need in the Gaza Strip and all affected areas," Francis further declared.

