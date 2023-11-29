EU district`s leader claims West violated promise to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a candid interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper, Czech President Petr Pavel expressed his disappointment with the Western alliance, accusing it of failing to deliver on its promises to support Ukraine adequately in its conflict with Russia. Pavel, a former NATO general, highlighted the critical shortcomings in the West's assistance, pointing to the insufficient supply of weapons hindering Ukraine's ability to conduct large-scale military operations.



Pavel emphasized the West's failure to provide promised artillery ammunition to Ukraine and cited delays in the training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighter jets. While acknowledging contributions from France and the United Kingdom in providing long-range Storm Shadow missiles, he criticized Germany for the sluggish delivery of its long-range Taurus rockets, creating an unsettling imbalance in support for Ukraine and hindering effective military planning.



The Czech president underscored the impact of these unfulfilled commitments, noting that the uncertainty on the Ukrainian side was far from conducive to strategic military planning. He pointed out the potential consequences of this shortfall, especially in light of Russian accusations that the provided missiles have targeted civilian infrastructure.



Pavel also referenced his earlier warning in July, where he stressed that Ukraine had a limited window of opportunity for a major counteroffensive. He outlined the complexities involved in such operations, citing their expense, demanding nature, and the substantial time they require.



Additionally, he highlighted the challenging upcoming winter for Ukraine, predicting extreme difficulties exacerbated by extensive infrastructure damage caused by Russian strikes.



As tensions persist in the region and geopolitical considerations loom, Pavel's remarks shed light on the urgency for the Western alliance to fulfill its commitments and provide meaningful support to Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. The article delves into the geopolitical complexities surrounding the conflict, emphasizing the potential consequences of unmet promises on Ukraine's ability to navigate the challenging circumstances it faces.



