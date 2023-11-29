US engages in discussions with Greece over buying artillery shells for Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to reports from Greek media on Tuesday, the United States is engaged in discussions with Greece concerning the procurement of artillery shells intended for Ukraine.



The plan involves the purchase of 50,000 shells of 105mm caliber, 20,000 of 155mm caliber, as well as 5,000 larger 203mm caliber shells, in an attempt to restock Ukraine's supplies.



A Greek news outlet pointed out that negotiations are progressing toward the final stages, with the Greek side involved in talks indicating a total negotiated price of USD47 million.



In addition, the European Union has made a commitment to provide Kyiv with one million rounds of 155mm artillery by March of the upcoming year.



However, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius cautioned on November 14 that fulfilling this pledge might face challenges.



Further complicating matters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on November 17 that the deliveries of shells from Western allies to Ukraine have notably decelerated.

