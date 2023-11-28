Blinken Discusses Additional Support For Ukraine With Norwegian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue of additional support for Ukraine at the current stage during a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Brussels.

This is said in a press releas published on the website of the U.S. Department of State, Ukrinform reports.

“Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Barth Eide on his appointment. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reiterated their shared commitment to NATO and transatlantic security and discussed additional measures to support Ukraine against Russia's aggression,” the statement says.

The parties discussed the situation in Gaza and highlighted the need to continue to expand humanitarian aid to civilians. Finally, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Barth Eide discussed other topics of mutual interest, including the Arctic and global food security.

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers began in Brussels on Tuesday. It is expected that the ministers of the Alliance countries will also take part in the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.