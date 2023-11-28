Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel 50 Attacks In Five Sectors General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 56 combat clashes have taken place on the front lines in Ukraine. The Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro Rive in Kherson region.

This is said in an evening update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukrainian warriors continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy," the General Staff said.

Over the course of the day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched 13 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and three strikes on enemy air defense systems.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces struck an enemy command post five air defense systems, nine artillery units and an electronic warfare station.

Air defenses destroy enemyin Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv regions

Throughout the day, the Russian army launched 11 missile attacks, 35 air strikes and 42 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas. In addition, Russia again attacked Ukraine with a Shahed-136/131 combat UAV, which was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. As a result of Russian attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In total, 56 combat clashes have been reported on the front lines throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

About 15 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks, among them were Yeline, Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Basivka, Stepok, Hrabovske, Popivka Sumy region; Hraniv, Starytsia, Pletenivka, Zemlianka, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka districts of Kharkiv region. Ukrainian defense forces repelled four enemy attacks there. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Terny settlement, Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled three attacks. The enemy launched an airstrike on the area of Spirne settlement of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Nevske, Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region, and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, Rozdolivka of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Russians conducted assaults in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne of Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks. Airstrikes were launched on the areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk settlements of Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Markove, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and New York of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Stepove, Avdiivka, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks. About 15 settlements, including Sukha Balka, Ocheretyne, Stepove, Avdiivka, Netailove, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements of Donetsk region, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, came were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. The invaders shelled about 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, with artillery and mortars.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried three times to regain the lost position near Robotyne and Novoprokopivka. More than 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of Beryslav and Kozatske settlements of Kherson region. Kherson, Dudchany, Lvove, Mykilske of Kherson region and Dmytrivka, Ochakiv of Mykolaiv region were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked Nikopol district several times in the past 24 hours, damaging houses and enterprises.

Photo: 128th separate mountain assault Zakarpattia brigade