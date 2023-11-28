European Court Of Human Rights Exposes Armenia's True Intentions - Azerbaijani MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The European
Court of Human Rights has exposed Armenia's true intentions, said
Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov said
on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.
"In the recent judgment delivered by the European Court of Human
Rights (ECHR) on 17 October 2023 ("Case of Hovhannisyan and
Karapetyan v. Armenia"), the Court noted that the citizens of the
Republic of Armenia (R. Hovhannisyan and A. Sargsyan) were drafted
into the Armenian army in 2009 and 2008 and were assigned to
military unit no. 36534 of the "Nagorno-Karabakh armed forces". In
July 2010, they were both killed by their fellow servicemen as a
result of the internal incident. The parents of the killed
servicemen sued Armenia for compensation," Mammadov saidş
"The Court further noted that "it has already examined in other
cases the issue of Armenia's jurisdiction over the territory in
question and found that Armenia exercised effective control over
Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories and that,
therefore, complaints pertaining to events that happened in that
area came within the jurisdiction of Armenia," he said.
According to Mammadov, it had been a long-standing position of
Armenia that it had no control or jurisdiction whatsoever over the
then-occupied territories of Azerbaijan in order to deny its state
responsibility for any wrongdoings committed therein.
"The ECHR concluded that Armenia was not honest. To put it
diplomatically," the deputy minister emphasized.
