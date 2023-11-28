'Sabotaging Hindus Sentiments...': Mos Nityanand Rai Slams Bihar Holiday Calendar Released By Nitish Kumar Govt

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Slamming the Bihar Government for reportedly decreasing the number of holidays for several Hindu festivals, Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday sought to withdraw the school calendar immediately issued by the Education Ministry of Bihar related to holidays for religious festivals, reported news agency ANI on 28 November to ANI, MoS Rai said, \"The government of Bihar led by Nitish Kumar ji and Tejashwi Yadav is doing appeasement politics in Bihar. The festival holidays of Hindus have been reduced and the holidays of Muslim festivals have been increased. This is appeasement.\"\"Sabotaging Hindus' sentiments like this is not good. Hindus of Bihar are watching and they are seeing this biasedness, when the time comes, they will give a befitting reply. This decision must be changed and BJP won't sit quietly on this matter,\" he said READ: Nitish Kumar's remarks sparked outrage but the issues he raised are vitalEarlier, the Bihar government's holiday calendar for government schools in the state ahead of 2024 sparked a political uproar BJP questioned the school calendar alleging religious bias and hinting at appeasement of the Muslim community further said that the discrimination will not continue in the state, seeking an immediate withdrawal of the holiday calendars they have issued.\"BJP will not keep quiet on this. This type of appeasement behavior is not going to work in Bihar. Appeasement harms the country's development of the country so the Nitish government should take back its decision,\" Rai added to reports, the Bihar education department on Monday issued the holiday calendar for 2024 and said the chart has been created to ensure at least 220 teaching days under the Right to Education further said that the holiday calendar for the year 2024 has seen an entire change, with the number of summer vacation days increasing from 20 to 30 the holidays for Hartalika Teej and Jitiya have been done away with, the education department has increased Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) to three days each, as per reports agency inputs.



MENAFN28112023007365015876ID1107501795