Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Hold Joint Meeting On Economic And Humanitarian Coop

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on
Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan has been held in Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.
Headed by the Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, the Azerbaijani
delegation took part in the event.
At the meeting, it was stressed that strong fraternal ties
between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are successfully developing in
all spheres.
Intensive development is observed in the economic and trade
sphere, which plays an important role in bilateral relations. Last
year, the trade turnover with Turkmenistan increased by more than 5
times, in 2023 the growth trend continued. There is a great
potential for further increase in turnover due to the expansion of
the range of products supplied. The free trade regime between our
countries has a positive effect on the growth of trade turnover.
Successful cooperation in the field of trade can become an
incentive for mutual investments. Turkmenistan cooperates with
various industries, investments, energy, customs, transport,
agriculture, food security, Baku International Commercial Sea Port,
etc. The opportunities for cooperation are huge.
The meeting participants provided insight into Azerbaijan`s
growing economic indicators, a favorable business environment,
including the business potential of the liberated territories,
opportunities created for investors, the importance of constant
business events in terms of identifying new areas of cooperation
was emphasized, Turkmen investors were invited to active
cooperation.
The Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission,
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr
Atdayev stressed that there are good prospects between our
countries for further development of mutually beneficial
cooperation in various fields, and Turkmenistan attaches great
importance to deepening ties.
The meeting discussed initiatives that serve the common
interests of our countries in the economic sphere, as well as
prospects for cooperation in various fields.
At the end of the meeting, a protocol was signed on the results
of the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The document was signed by the
co-chairs of the commission - Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail
Jabbarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev. The document provides for the expansion
of partnership in trade, industry, energy, transport, agricultural
and other sectors.
As part of the working visit to Turkmenistan, the Azerbaijani
delegation took part in the opening ceremony of the international
exhibition Agro Pack Turkmenistan 2023. At the exhibition, where
innovative production mechanisms were presented, the delegation got
acquainted with the services of international companies operating
in industry, agriculture, food, ICT, construction, logistics,
textiles and other industries, as well as with innovations that
ensure increased economic efficiency, efficient use of resources
and modern solutions for various sectors of the economy.
