Astaguru's Global Art Auction: Renoir To Dali, Unveiling Masterpieces By Iconic Visionaries

Titled 'International Iconic,' AstaGuru's upcoming auction will showcase a medley of works by revered and iconic global artists. The collection puts a spotlight on the emergence and impact of modern art in the 20th century with creations by masters such as Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dali, and Fernando Botero. The 'International Iconic' Auction will be held on November 23-24, 2023.

Talking about the landmark auction, Larissa Guimaraes, International Art Consultant, AstaGuru Auction House, says – "AstaGuru's International Iconic auction in November is a remarkable opportunity for collectors to immerse themselves in the global art market, all while acquiring pieces that are sure to remain timeless and coveted. These artworks are the cornerstone of any discerning collection, offering exceptional value and encapsulating the most distinguished facets of each artist's oeuvre. Our catalogue curation has been meticulously crafted to uphold the promise of the 'International Iconic' title. Each lot featured bears the unmistakable essence of iconic moments from the respective artist's career and the quintessential reflections of the artist's unique vision. Spanning diverse periods, geographies, and mediums, our auction showcases an impressive array of sizes, techniques, and mediums.”

One of the standout pieces in the catalogue is lot no. 16, a captivating work by Marc Chagall. Titled 'Couple Au Clair De Lune' or 'Couple in moonlight,' the piece exemplifies Chagall's recurring theme of lovers depicted within a dream-like pictorial universe. Executed in the early 1980s, this masterpiece is estimated to sell for INR 8,00,00,000 - 12,00,00,000.

Another highlight is lot no. 6, titled 'L'oeil Fleuri,' a grand creation by Surrealist Master Salvador Dali. This oil and tempera work, spanning almost 13 feet, was originally created as a set design for the ballet "Tristan Fou." Its surreal energy transports viewers to a world of wonder. The estimated value for 'L'oeil Fleuri' is INR 10,00,00,000 - 15,00,00,000.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir's portrait titled 'Etude Pour Le Portrait De Coco' will also be featured in the auction as lot no. 8. This work, executed with oil on canvas, showcases the artist's profound connection with childhood and the unspoiled beauty of the human spirit. It is expected to sell for INR 1,50,00,000 - 2,50,00,000.

The auction will also include two works by Cubist master Pablo Picasso. Lot no. 3, titled 'Tête De Faune,' executed with coloured wax and crayon on paper, carries an estimate of INR 1,50,00,000 - 2,50,00,000. Lot no. 4 is a pen and ink work capturing a picador in motion and will be offered with an estimate of INR 1,07,20,000 - 1,25,00,000.

Other notable pieces include lot no. 1, a watercolor work titled 'Man and Woman in Umbrella' by Colombian artist Fernando Botero, with an estimated value of INR 60,00,000 - 80,00,000. Additionally, lot no. 13 features a nude work by Henri Matisse, valued at INR 60,00,000 - 80,00,000, and lot no. 18 showcases a piece by pop art icon Andy Warhol titled 'Parrot,' estimated to sell for INR 1,50,00,000 - 2,50,00,000.

The auction will also present a range of signature-style creations by globally renowned contemporary artists. Notable works include lot no. 14, a sculpture by Robert Indiana from his famous Love Series, estimated at INR 3,00,00,000 - 4,00,00,000. Lot no. 20 offers a sculpture titled 'Panda Cubs, Hoyoyo, Zzzzz' by Takashi Murakami, valued at INR 2,00,00,000 - 3,00,00,000. Lastly, lot no. 9 features 'Forever Duo,' a unique work by Weiwei created with stainless steel, bicycle frames, and rubber tires, estimated to sell for INR 80,00,000 - 1,20,00,000.

To explore the complete catalogue and participate in the 'International Iconic' auction, please visit the AstaGuru website at .