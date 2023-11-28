Türkiye To Build Field Hospital In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Türkiye will
build a field hospital in Gaza Strip, Trend reports via media of Türkiye.
A delegation of Türkiye specialists traveled to the Gaza Strip
to carry out preparatory work for the construction of the
hospital.
"The technical staff left for Gaza via Egypt this morning. It is
planned that the hospital will be put into operation in the near
future," the source said.
Türkiye's Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said on November 23
that he had contacted the governments of Egypt and Israel regarding
the construction of a field hospital in Gaza. According to him, a
coordination group has already visited Egypt to discuss the matter
and select a site for the hospital.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav
Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107499211
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.