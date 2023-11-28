Türkiye To Build Field Hospital In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Türkiye will build a field hospital in Gaza Strip, Trend reports via media of Türkiye.

A delegation of Türkiye specialists traveled to the Gaza Strip to carry out preparatory work for the construction of the hospital.

"The technical staff left for Gaza via Egypt this morning. It is planned that the hospital will be put into operation in the near future," the source said.



Türkiye's Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said on November 23 that he had contacted the governments of Egypt and Israel regarding the construction of a field hospital in Gaza. According to him, a coordination group has already visited Egypt to discuss the matter and select a site for the hospital.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.



