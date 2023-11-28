University Of Indonesia Honors Kuwaiti Charge D'affaires Over Humanitarian Work

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The University of Indonesia honored the Charge d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jakarta Abdullah Al-Fadhli, in appreciation for the pioneering role of Kuwait in the field of charitable and humanitarian work.

According to a statement issued by the Kuwaiti Embassy in Indonesia on Tuesday, Al-Fadhli said that the honor came within the opening of the Middle East Week organized by the university and was attended by officials from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by the Director of the Middle East Department in the Ministry Ambassador Bagus Hendraning.

During a speech, Dean of Faculties of Humanities at the University of Indonesia Dr. Bondan Kanumoyoso commended Kuwait's steadfast position in supporting the Palestinian cause, which was demonstrated to the whole world in the recent Gaza events, he added. (end)

