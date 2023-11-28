Kuwait Sends 30Th Relief Plane To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The 30th plane within the Kuwait relief air bridge took off Tuesday heading to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, carrying 10 tons of winter necessities to be delivered to Gaza Strip.

This initiative was organized by Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, the International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO), the Egyptian Red Crescent and its Palestinian counterpart, with the help of the Kuwaiti ministries of social, defense and foreign affairs.

General Director for Al-Salam Society and member of the board for the IICO Dr. Nabil Al-Aoun confirmed to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) before the plane take-off that this is considered a complete relief stage due to the conditions on all levels in the Gaza Strip.

He indicated that the plane, dispatched at the request of the Palestinian Red Crescent, boarded 10 tons of tents, blankets and winter clothes, urgently needed for the Gazans at the winter onset.

Moreover, Kuwait will dispatch other necessities namely food, medicines, moisture-resistant beds, tents and shelter supplies.

The Al-Salam Society and the IICO are discussing with concerned organizations in Palestine, as the situation stabilizes, contributions for the reconstruction of Gaza Strip.

He revealed that Al-Salam Society has over 200 tons of different relief supplies, prepared to be sent on future trips to Gaza, with the help and cooperation of the Kuwaiti ministries of social, defense and foreign affairs, as well as preparing 5,000 tents, 1,000 of which have been already delivered. (end)

sas













MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107497165