Schneider Electric launches learning opportunities for AUS students

Sharjah, UAE. November 13, 2023 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Schneider Electric have joined forces to give the university students the opportunity to leverage Schneider Electric University's online learning courses. Schneider Electric, a renowned leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, officially announced this opportunity for AUS students during a visit to the campus on November 7. The program is a direct outcome of a recently signed Memorandum of Agreement under the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba program, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing education and fostering innovation in vital industries.



Schneider Electric University is an innovative online education platform designed to provide free, vendor-neutral online learning opportunities exclusively for all AUS students. It offers self-paced courses that can be completed in less than an hour, allowing students to access education at their convenience. The platform offers a comprehensive curriculum with over 200 courses in data center and energy efficiency. Students will also have the opportunity to take two certification exams, providing a significant advantage for career advancement. These courses have received endorsements from 25 professional international associations, attesting to their quality and relevance.



"Cultivating strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Schneider Electric reflects our commitment to advancing AUS goals. We aim to empower students, drive research and innovation and bolster community engagement, all in alignment with the UAE's innovative agenda. The launch of Schneider Electric University access for AUS students exemplifies our dedication to this vision, forging a pathway toward excellence in education and industry collaboration," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN.



The visiting delegation from Schneider Electric comprised Ayman Ismail, Vice President of Business Development and Government Affairs and Strategy at Schneider Electric; Georgia Smith, Business Development Leader; Asli Cakir, Vice President of Human Resources – Gulf Countries; and Hala Baddawi, Talent Acquisition Leader – Gulf and KSA.

Schneider Electric recently launched the nationwide ‘UAE Youth Green Challenge’, with the aim to encourage university students in the UAE to create innovative solutions for decarbonizing the building sector. Schneider Electric also introduced its Early Career Program, which includes internship opportunities spanning two months. The program offers on-the-job coaching, performance reviews and support from the Schneider Electric team. AUS students will have the chance to participate in the Middle East and Africa Graduate Program, with on-the-job learning involving two six-month rotations and a personalized learning path based on their roles.

Asli Cakir, Vice President of Human Resources, Schneider Electric, Gulf Countries said: "We are committed towards empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders in the field of energy management and automation. This partnership, facilitated through the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba program, underlines our commitment to advancing education and fostering innovation. The partnership will be instrumental to advancing our global and regional sustainability goals for the youth.”

“AUS is dedicated to empowering its students with world-class educational opportunities. Through our partnership with Schneider Electric and the launch of the Schneider Electric University, we provide invaluable resources for academic and career growth. Education is the key to unlocking a brighter future, and we are proud to be part of initiatives that enhance the learning experience and open doors to new horizons for our students,” said Dr. Mostafa Shaaban, Professor in Electrical Engineering and Schneider Electric University coordinator.

CEN enhances its industrial outreach and student learning experiences through the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program, which establishes industry partnerships and collaborations in the areas of research, development, training programs, internships, exchange of information and personnel, joint supervision of students’ capstone projects and field trips.





