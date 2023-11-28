Abu Dhabi Int'l Airport Will Close 2023 With 22M Passengers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport expects to achieve double-digit growth in passenger numbers at the end of its first year of operations at the newly opened Terminal A, according to Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

With a robust Q4 and exceptional winter season performance, the airport aims to conclude the year with 22 million passengers - a significant increase from last year's 15.9 million. Terminal A, operational since November 1, elevates the hub's passenger capacity to 45 million annually.

Moreover, senior airport executives are also exploring additional expansion areas within the airport – including a 'satellite' facility - and updating the airport masterplan for future development.

Regarding passenger numbers, the airport has already achieved 20 per cent growth this winter season.“Just to give you a hint of where we are right now, our winter season this year exhibits a 20 per cent growth compared to what we were experiencing at our older terminal during the summer,” Elena told during a media tour of the airport's new Terminal A.

“We are going to communicate our October performance soon, and year-to-date, we are going 50 per cent on top of what was there last year. Fifty per cent is humongous growth on the back of the recovery after the pandemic,” said Elena.

Abu Dhabi International Airport's - to be renamed Zayed International Airport in February - traffic jumped 29.3 per cent annually in the third quarter of 2023. About six million passengers had used the airport from July to September.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, Elena expressed confidence in the airport's performance, stating,“At this stage, it doesn't appear that we have been significantly impacted,” said Elena.

