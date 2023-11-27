Swiss Elephant Panang Returns To Zurich After 28 Years

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Nach 28 Jahren: Auslandschweizer-Elefantendame Panang ist zurück in Zürich (original)



Panang will soon meet her mother Ceyla-Himali again and get to know her younger sister Farha. According to the zoo, the first step will only be made by smell and hearing.

Travelling in an extra container: heavy equipment was needed when Panang arrived in Zurich Keystone SDA

Then the first contact will be made through a fence. If this is also successful, a third step will be to bring the three female elephants together.

So that the reunion can be carried out undisturbed, it will take place in private.

Panang is originally from Zurich, where she was born in February 1989. At the age of six, she was taken to Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, where she has been living until now.

The Zurich elephant lived at Munich's Hellabrunn Zoo for almost 30 years. Keystone SDA

The European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) has now suggested that elephant families that were once separated should be kept together again. Zurich Zoo is following this recommendation.

The staff at Zurich Zoo are confident that mother Ceyla-Himali will recognise her daughter Panang even after 28 years of separation.

Three young animals in Zurich die of herpes

Zurich Zoo has had little luck with its elephants in recent years. In 2020, two young animals died, one of which was kicked to death by the group shortly after birth. Then in 2022, three young elephants died of a herpes infection .

Herpes is widespread among elephants and can lead to death, especially in young animals, because they have not yet developed antibodies. In January 2023, elephant cow Farha finally gave birth to a young animal that died shortly after birth . It turned out that the calf was not viable.

