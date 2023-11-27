Azerbaijan Plans To Host Number Of Events On Trilateral Military Co-Op In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan plans to hold a number of events on various spheres of military cooperation in trilateral format in 2024, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference after a trilateral meeting with Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Baku.

"At the meeting, we exchanged views in detail on the prospects of cooperation between the defense structures of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye in military, military-educational and military-medical spheres, possibilities of holding various joint events and other cooperation issues," Hasanov said.

The X trilateral meeting of Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye was held today in Baku.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and a number of issues that will contribute to regional security.

