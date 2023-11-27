-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Plans To Host Number Of Events On Trilateral Military Co-Op In 2024


11/27/2023 10:09:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan plans to hold a number of events on various spheres of military cooperation in trilateral format in 2024, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference after a trilateral meeting with Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Baku.

"At the meeting, we exchanged views in detail on the prospects of cooperation between the defense structures of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye in military, military-educational and military-medical spheres, possibilities of holding various joint events and other cooperation issues," Hasanov said.

The X trilateral meeting of Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye was held today in Baku.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and a number of issues that will contribute to regional security.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107491119

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search