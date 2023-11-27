Azerbaijan Plans To Host Number Of Events On Trilateral Military Co-Op In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan plans
to hold a number of events on various spheres of military
cooperation in trilateral format in 2024, Azerbaijani Defense
Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference after a trilateral meeting with
Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler and Georgian Defense
Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Baku.
"At the meeting, we exchanged views in detail on the prospects
of cooperation between the defense structures of Azerbaijan,
Georgia and Türkiye in military, military-educational and
military-medical spheres, possibilities of holding various joint
events and other cooperation issues," Hasanov said.
The X trilateral meeting of Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan,
Georgia and Türkiye was held today in Baku.
The meeting discussed prospects for the development of joint
military cooperation and a number of issues that will contribute to
regional security.
